Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.00

Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 23.15 ($0.30), with a volume of 13114751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.64 million and a P/E ratio of -231.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.11.

About Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold plc (GGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.