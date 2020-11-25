Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

