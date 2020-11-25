Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 998 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 205.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,235,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,497 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,798,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,729,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 944,900 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

