Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,957 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

