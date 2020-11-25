Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,212 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Linde by 90.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.83.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $256.16 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

