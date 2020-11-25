Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 71,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $378.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.40 and its 200 day moving average is $378.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

