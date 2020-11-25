Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,885 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

