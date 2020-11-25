Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

