Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Edison International by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.