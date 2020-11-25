Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,002,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

