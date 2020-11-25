Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

