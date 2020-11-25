Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 89,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 185,992 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

COP stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

