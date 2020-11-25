Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

