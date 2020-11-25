Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $164.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

