Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

