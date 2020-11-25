Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.