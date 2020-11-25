Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.