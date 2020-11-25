Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

