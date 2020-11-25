Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 187.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of IRM opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

