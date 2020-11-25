Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 101,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $365.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

