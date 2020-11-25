Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,355 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,533 shares of company stock worth $127,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

