Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

