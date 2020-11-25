Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 72.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

