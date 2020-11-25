Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $71.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

