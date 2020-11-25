Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $14.33 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $476.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.