Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,232 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

