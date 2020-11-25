Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
96.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$5.47 billion
|$920.00 million
|8.33
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|$832.92 million
|$158.56 million
|14.00
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|4224
|13831
|12804
|421
|2.30
Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|-21.88%
|-8.35%
|-4.65%
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|-1.79%
|-7.64%
|1.28%
Risk & Volatility
Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts peers beat Host Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, SwissÃ´tel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.