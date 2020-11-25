Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $5.47 billion $920.00 million 8.33 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 14.00

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors 4224 13831 12804 421 2.30

Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts -21.88% -8.35% -4.65% Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts peers beat Host Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, SwissÃ´tel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands.

