HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

Get HP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.