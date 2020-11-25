HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. HP updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01.

Get HP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.