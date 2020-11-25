HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

