HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. HP has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

