iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMBI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.