INMAX (INX) Price Tops $0.0094

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $24,179.19 and approximately $1,896.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00172989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.69 or 0.01060090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00224913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00110141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00176849 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

