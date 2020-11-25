Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.32). Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. 286,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,907. The company has a market cap of $824.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $76.89.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

