Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

