IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.40. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX.V) (CVE:IGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies Corp. will post -0.0935484 EPS for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

