Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.88

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 1820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $2,665,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit