Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.88

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 1820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Summer Street assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,352 shares in the company, valued at $16,569,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $2,665,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

