International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.