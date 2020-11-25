Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 58,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

About Inventus Mining Corp. (IVS.V) (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 167 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 213 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

