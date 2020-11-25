IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.70 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

