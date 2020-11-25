iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.29. 2,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $263.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

