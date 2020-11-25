iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB remained flat at $$55.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,067. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

