iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV remained flat at $$110.68 on Wednesday. 21,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,428. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.