iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ITOS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit