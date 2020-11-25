iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ITOS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,237,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

