Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on J. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,038,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $78,716,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

