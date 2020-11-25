Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $120.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE:J opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $109.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

