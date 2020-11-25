Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.81.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.