JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $85.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,867 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

