JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,792,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $3,349,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 55,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $375.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

