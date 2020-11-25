Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

KSPN opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kaspien has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 341.14% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.